Feb 19 Delta Air Lines Inc received a
civil investigative demand from the U.S. Justice Department last
year about the mail it carries for the U.S. Postal Service, and
it is fully cooperating with the request, a spokesman told
Reuters on Friday.
A similar inquiry by the U.S. regulator was disclosed
Thursday by rival airline United Continental Holdings Inc
, which said it believed the Justice Department was
looking at industry-wide practices.
United said the regulator in October asked it to provide
documents and oral testimony that addressed compliance with
international mail scanning requirements of its U.S. Postal
Service contracts.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)