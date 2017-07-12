FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Laptop ban on direct flights between Morocco and US to be lifted -airline
July 12, 2017 / 9:20 AM / in 2 days

Laptop ban on direct flights between Morocco and US to be lifted -airline

1 Min Read

RABAT, July 12 (Reuters) - A ban on carrying laptop computers and other large electronic devices in aircraft cabins on direct flights between Morocco and the United States will be lifted on Thursday, Morocco's Royal Air Maroc said in a statement.

The airline is the only carrier to operate direct flights to the United States, flying from Casablanca's Mohammed V International Airport to New York and Washington D.C..

In March, the United States banned laptops in cabins on flights originating at 10 airports in eight countries -- Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey -- to address fears that bombs could be concealed in them. (Reporting by Samia Errazzouki; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Catherine Evans)

