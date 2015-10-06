(Adds airline statement)

WASHINGTON Oct 6 A United Airlines flight from Houston to San Francisco was rerouted to Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday when a crew member became ill, the airline said.

United said in a statement that the crew member was unable to continue on the flight and received assistance. CNN reported that the crew member was the co-pilot, who was able to walk off the plane.

After stopping in Albuquerque, the plane continued on to San Francisco, United said. The incident came one day after an American Airlines pilot died in the cockpit during a flight.

