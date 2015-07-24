(Adds investigation details, airline and industry expert
By Richard Cowan and Jeffrey Dastin
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, July 24 The U.S.
Transportation Department is investigating possible price
gouging by the five biggest U.S. airlines while train service
was disabled between New York and Washington following a deadly
Amtrak crash in May, it said on Friday.
The regulator sent letters on Friday asking each carrier to
detail average fares along the route before, during and after
the crash. It demanded an explanation for price increases, if
any, and asked the airlines whether they communicated with each
other about those fares, which might signal collusion.
The review involves Delta Air Lines Inc, American
Airlines Group Inc, United Continental Holdings Inc
, Southwest Airlines Co and JetBlue Airways Corp
, all of which said they were cooperating with the
probe.
American and United added they were confident that no
wrongdoing would be found, while Delta said it did not increase
prices but instead lowered some of its highest fares by nearly
50 percent following the crash.
"These airlines have allegedly raised fees beyond what you
would ordinarily expect in the Northeast Corridor at a time when
the Amtrak line was shut down," Transportation Secretary Anthony
Foxx told reporters on Friday.
The probe comes at a difficult time for U.S. airlines,
already the subject of a Justice Department investigation into
whether they worked together illegally to keep fares high by
signaling plans to limit flights.
Consumers are also showing signs of dissatisfaction after
carriers recently squeezed more seats onto planes and added new
ancillary fees, increasing the cost of air travel.
The new probe will have to account for ticket prices being a
computer-automated response to demand, industry consultant
Robert Mann said. Reservation systems displayed high fares
simply because all the cheaper ones had been purchased.
"You had a runaway bookings situation because of the
unfortunate incident," Mann said.
Delta and American said they added seats to accommodate more
passengers, and Delta allowed previously ticketed Amtrak
customers fly for free.
Eight people were killed and more than 200 injured in the
Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia. Amtrak traffic between
Washington and New York City was shut down for six days as a
result.
Foxx said the investigation comes after Connecticut Senator
Chris Murphy contacted the Obama administration with concerns
over consumer protection.
The Transportation Department has authority to stop any
illegal practice by the airlines, according to Foxx, although it
was not immediately clear what punishment could result from the
investigation.
