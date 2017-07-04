FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabian Airlines expects U.S. laptop ban to be lifted by July 19 -SPA
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 4, 2017 / 11:09 AM / in a day

Saudi Arabian Airlines expects U.S. laptop ban to be lifted by July 19 -SPA

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) expects the in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronics on direct flights to the United States to be lifted by July 19, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

The airline is working with the country's civil aviation authority, GACA, to implement new security measures for U.S.-bound flights announced by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security last week. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)

