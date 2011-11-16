WASHINGTON Nov 16 U.S. airlines sought on
Wednesday to block $3.4 billion in pending taxpayer-backed loan
guarantees for Air India [AIN.UL] to buy Boeing Co (BA.N)
jetliners.
The Air Transport Association, the leading U.S. trade group
for major carriers, sought an injunction in U.S. District Court
for the District of Columbia to stop financing arranged by the
Export-Import Bank of the United States. [ID:nL3E7ME0S3]
The Ex-Im bank is an independent agency that finances sales
of American exports to international purchasers.
Airlines contend low-interest credit assistance to foreign
carriers violates federal law. They also say that such
financing puts them at a competitive disadvantage and that Air
India's losses and management troubles should disqualify it
from financing.
Air India ordered up to 50 long-range Boeing jets worth
about $6 billion in 2005.
Foreign carriers, the U.S. airlines also contend, have
added capacity and gained market share on international routes
to and from the United States.
"We believe that it is time for Ex-Im Bank to revise its
practices and consider the impact on the U.S. airline industry
and its employees," said ATA Chief Executive Nick Calio.
"We repeatedly have sought additional information about the
timing and details of the Air India delivery, but the Ex-Im
Bank has refused to provide it. ATA has no choice but to seek
judicial intervention in order to prevent our members from
suffering irreparable injury," Calio said.
The Ex-Im Bank said it believes the ATA lawsuit is without
merit.
"Export credit financing ensures American companies and
American workers have a level playing field in the increasingly
competitive and challenging global markets," Ex-Im Bank
spokeswoman Maura Policelli said.
Boeing had no immediate comment.
The case is the Air Transport Association of America Inc v.
Export-Import Bank of the United States.
(Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)