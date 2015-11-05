Nov 5 Thanksgiving travel on U.S. airlines will
be even busier this year than last, an airlines association
predicts.
U.S. carriers are expected to fly 25.3 million passengers
worldwide from Friday, Nov. 20, through Tuesday, Dec. 1, up 3
percent from a year earlier, Washington-based trade group
Airlines for America said on Thursday.
The group said airlines are adding flight capacity to match
the demand.
"As competition continues to boost schedules and drive down
airfares in 2015, customers are seeing more opportunities to fly
during the holiday season," the group's chief economist, John
Heimlich, said.
The 10 publicly traded U.S. airlines collectively earned
$17.9 billion during the first nine months of 2015, with a
36-percent decline in fuel costs more than offsetting flat
operating revenues, the group said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Ken Wills)