NEW YORK Feb 2 The CEO's of the three largest U.S. airlines have asked to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to discuss allegations that Gulf-state subsidies are allowing Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways to expand rapidly, drive down prices and crowd out competition on key routes - accusations those carriers deny.

The chief executives of American Airlines Group Inc, United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc asked for the meeting in a letter posted online.

The Obama administration convened talks on the topic but did not make the progress U.S. airlines expected, Delta has said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Bernard Orr)