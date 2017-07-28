FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain ends electronics cabin ban on some flights from Turkey
#Regulatory News
July 28, 2017 / 1:54 PM / in a day

Britain ends electronics cabin ban on some flights from Turkey

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday lifted a ban on passengers carrying electronic devices in the cabin on some flights to the UK from Turkey after new security measures were introduced, saying other restrictions would be looked at on a case by case basis.

Passengers will now be allowed to carry laptops and tablets on Turkish Airlines flights from Istanbul's Ataturk and Sabiha Gokcen airports, and Pegasus Airline flights from Sabiha Gokcen and Izmir.

Existing restrictions on electronic devices on other flights from these airports and elsewhere in Turkey, as well as Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia, will remain in place, but will be lifted once the government establishes that adequate security measures have been put in place, Britain's Department for Transport said in a statement. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

