CHICAGO Nov 6 A small jet landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Wednesday morning went off the runway as it was turning and went into the grass, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and an airport spokeswoman

No injuries were reported, according to Chicago Department of Aviation spokeswoman Karen Pride.

"It landed safely, as it was making the turn onto a taxiway, the front end went into the grass," said Pride.

The Embraer 170 jet coming from New Orleans was in the process of turning when the incident occurred at 8:55 a.m. CT (14:55 GMT), according to FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory. Its nose gear and left side gear went into the grass, which had been softened by rain, Cory said.

"They're going to deplane on the runway," said Cory.