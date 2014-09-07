By Horace Helps
KINGSTON, Jamaica, Sept 7 The U.S. Coast Guard
said on Sunday it abandoned its search for a small, private
American plane that strayed into the Caribbean on a flight to
Florida before apparently crashing near Jamaica, with the pilot
and at least one passenger presumed dead.
The plane, whose pilot became unresponsive during the
flight, went down northeast of Jamaica on Friday after veering
off course and triggering a U.S. security alert that prompted
two fighter jets to trail the wayward aircraft until it entered
Cuban airspace.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command suggested on
its Twitter page that the plane's pilot was overcome by
"possible hypoxia," a rare condition caused by a loss of cabin
pressure that could have rendered everyone on board unconscious.
The crash site of the single-engine, seven-seat plane, a
Socata TBM700, was believed to be about 14 miles (22 km) north
of the coastal Jamaican town of Port Antonio.
The U.S. Coast Guard had deployed a cutter, search
helicopter and other crews to assist in looking for wreckage and
possible survivors, but those units returned to base on Sunday,
said Petty Officer Sabrina Laberdesque.
"We are no longer engaged in an active search but will be
providing other assistance to the Jamaican authorities," she
said.
Jamaican officials said on Sunday their search and recovery
operation would continue, led by the Jamaica Defense Force Coast
Guard and Air Wing.
Major Basil Jarrett of the Jamaica Defence Force told a news
conference there was little hope of finding survivors.
Two people on board the plane were presumed killed - Larry
Glazer, a real estate executive from Rochester, New York, and
his wife, Jane Glazer. It was not known if anyone else was on
the plane.
The pilot stopped responding to radio calls about an hour
after takeoff from Greater Rochester International Airport on a
flight bound for Naples Municipal Airport in Florida, the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration reported.
