By Horace Helps
| KINGSTON
KINGSTON Jan 21 Authorities have found wreckage
from a private aircraft and the remains of two Americans three
months after the plane triggered security alerts as it veered
far off its course to Florida before crashing off Jamaica,
officials said on Wednesday.
Jamaica's civil aviation officials said the bodies of the
two people, believed to be New York state developer Larry Glazer
and his wife, Jane, were recovered on Monday.
The aircraft was lost at sea about 19 miles (30 km) off the
coast of Port Antonio, Jamaica, last Sept. 5 after it ran out of
fuel following mechanical problems.
"The operation (to recover the aircraft) came to a close on
Monday, January 19," a statement from the Jamaica Civil Aviation
Authority and Maritime Authority of Jamaica said on Wednesday.
"Findings are being transported to the USA, where the
various authorities will observe the necessary post-incident
protocols consistent with the national requirements of the USA,"
the statement added.
Larry Glazer co-founded Buckingham Properties in 1970 and he
and his wife were well known in Rochester, New York.
The private aircraft carrying the couple was said to be
unresponsive to air traffic control instructions as it flew from
New York to Florida.
The single-engine, seven-seater plane, a Socata TBM700, was
trailed by two F-15 fighter jets down the Florida east coast,
the North American Aerospace Defense Command said, before the
jets halted their escort when the plane entered Cuban airspace.
NORAD suggested on its Twitter page at the time that the
aircraft's pilot may have suffered "possible hypoxia," a rare
condition caused by a loss of cabin pressure that may have left
everyone on board unconscious.
Jamaican and U.S. search-and-rescue personnel could not find
the vessel and its occupants immediately after the crash because
of the sea depth.
(Editing by David Adams and Peter Cooney)