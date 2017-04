MIAMI, Sept 5 A small U.S. private plane with an unresponsive pilot crashed off the coast of Jamaica on Friday after taking off from New York state bound for Florida earlier in the day, aviation officials said.

The plane crashed 14 miles (22.5 km) north of Port Antonio, U.S. and Jamaican civil aviation officials said.

Search and rescue teams were on their way to the crash site, Jamaican civil aviation officials said. (Reporting By David Adams; Editing by Sandra Maler)