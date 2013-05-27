May 27 A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday
after he allegedly made "unusual statements" and tried to open
an airliner's emergency door in flight, the FBI said.
Alexander Michael Herrera allegedly tried to open an exit
row door on Alaska Airlines Flight 132 as it was descending to
Portland, Oregon, International Airport, the FBI said in a
statement.
Passengers and crew members told police "the man made
unusual statements prior to the incident and then attempted to
open the door," the FBI said.
Passenger and crew members subdued Herrera and restrained
him. Herrera faces federal charges of interfering with a flight
crew. No one was injured in the incident.
The flight originated in Anchorage, Alaska, the statement
said.
Herrera, who is believed to be from Arizona, was being held
at the Multnomah County Detention Center. He likely will appear
on Tuesday before a federal magistrate in Portland, the
statement said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Bill
Trott)