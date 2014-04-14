April 14 A Southwest Airlines flight from
Chicago to Sacramento was rerouted to Omaha, Nebraska after a
passenger tried to open a cabin door during flight, authorities
said on Monday.
The Sunday flight set down at the Eppley Airfield after an
unruly passenger, identified as Joshua Carl Lee Suggs, pushed
past a flight attendant and tried to open one of the rear doors
while the plane was flying, according to papers filed by the
Nebraska U.S. Attorney's Office in federal court.
"Some gentleman just decided that he wanted us to visit the
Lord today, and decided to open up the back hatch of Southwest
Airlines flight while we were already up in the air," said
Monique Lawler who was on the flight, according to an interview
with KABC-TV in California.
The incident occurred about an hour after the plane departed
from Chicago on Sunday morning, around the time the flight
attendants had finished their initial beverage service, the
complaint said. Suggs refused to take his seat after the "fasten
seat belts" sign turned on, saying that he "wanted to look out
the window."
As Suggs rushed to the rear of the plane, nearby passengers
jumped out of their seats and wrestled him into submission, the
complaint said. Two of the passengers reported that Suggs
continued to resist, that his pupils were dilated and he was
speaking incoherently.
Suggs was taken into custody by the Omaha Airport Authority
Police Department without further incident.
The five crew members and 134 passengers arrived safely in
Sacramento, California about two hours behind schedule,
Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
(Reporting By Curtis Skinner; Editing by Scott Malone and Alden
Bentley)