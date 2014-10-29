Oct 29 Researchers probing the 1937
disappearance of famed American aviator Amelia Earhart's plane
said on Wednesday they now believe a slab of aluminum found
decades ago on an uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean came
from her aircraft.
The warped piece of metal was uncovered on a 1991 voyage to
the island of Nikumaroro in the Republic of Kiribati by The
International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery (TIGHAR),
which has spent millions of dollars searching for Earhart's
plane in a project that has involved hundreds of people.
"We don't understand how that patch got busted out of (the
plane) and ended up on the island where we found it, but we have
the patch, we have a piece of Earhart's aircraft," TIGHAR
executive director Ric Gillespie said.
Earhart was the first female aviator to fly solo across the
Atlantic Ocean.
The announcement that new analysis had determined the piece
was from her lost craft was met with scepticism from some
aviation experts, without independent review or a definitive
marking such as a serial number.
Pennsylvania-based TIGHAR, which in 2012 made a naval
expedition to look for remnants of Earhart's famed Lockheed
Electra on the island, has been trying for years to determine
the origin of the piece of metal, found on the island about
1,800 miles (2,897 km) southwest of Hawaii.
The piece, which measures about 24 by 18 inches (61 cm by 46
cm), did not appear to be a standard part of a Lockheed Electra,
but TIGHAR researchers recently began to look into the
possibility it might have been installed on the plane as a patch
after a window was removed, he said.
On Oct. 7, a TIGHAR team examined a plane at Wichita Air
Services in Newton, Kansas, that was similar to Earhart's
aircraft. Because the plane was being restored, it was possible
to look at its interior and see where the sheet of metal
recovered in 1991 would have fit, Gillespie said.
Meanwhile, Gillespie's group plans another expedition to
Nikumaroro in 2015.
"There are some in the aviation community and the historical
community who are very skeptical of their claims," said Dick
Knapinsky, spokesman for the Experimental Aircraft Association.
"How do you establish that a piece of aluminum belonged to a
certain Lockheed Electra unless there's a serial number or
something on it?" he said.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by
Sandra Maler)