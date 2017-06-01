By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 1 The pilot and first officer
of the plane carrying U.S. Republican vice presidential nominee
Mike Pence that skidded off a runway in October 2016 thought the
incident would end their careers, according to documents
released on Thursday.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board published
transcripts of the cockpit voice recorders from the incident in
which the Boeing 737-700 operated by Eastern Air Lines Group ran
off the runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York.
There were 37 passengers on the plane, including Pence, his
wife, Karen, daughter Charlotte and 11 crew. The plane was
coming from Fort Dodge, Iowa, where Pence, who was elected vice
president in November's election, had participated in a campaign
event.
The plane was stopped by a crushable type of concrete
runway, stopping the aircraft's movement. No one was injured.
"My career just ended," one of the pilots said. The other
responded: "Mine too."
One added after landing: "Unfortunately I should have gone
straight ahead and we would have been fine, when I made the turn
is when I screwed up." The other pilot responded: "I was
fighting you because I was trying to stay on the centerline."
The pilot said in a statement that the first officer made a
maneuver he was not expecting "and I instinctively applied
maximum manual braking."
Eastern Air Lines did not immediately respond to an email
seeking comment.
The transcript showed a Secret Service agent entered the
cockpit and praised the pilots: "Nice job... you stopped it at
least."
In November, the NTSB reported the plane "floated" above the
runway without touching down and landed about 3,000 feet (915
metres) beyond the runway threshold - far more than normal.
The Eastern flight crew did not report any mechanical
problems and the flight crews of the four airplanes that landed
immediately beforehand did not report any problems with braking
on the runway.
Eastern Air Lines is based in Florida and privately held.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)