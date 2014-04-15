By Curtis Skinner
| April 15
April 15 US Airways said it was investigating a
pornographic tweet on Tuesday sent on its Twitter account in
response to a customer complaint about a flight delay, which
went viral on social media.
US Airways issued an apology on Monday immediately
after deleting the tweeted photograph of a naked woman lying on
a bed with a toy airplane between her legs, said Davien
Anderson, spokesman for US Airways.
By Tuesday morning, the apology had been retweeted nearly
13,000 times and social media was flooded with jokes and gripes
about the image.
Anderson said US Airways, part of American Airlines Group
Inc, was investigating the mishap. So far it has determined that
the photo was originally posted to its Twitter feed by another
user, but was inadvertently included in its response to the
customer.
"We apologize for the inappropriate image we recently shared
in a Twitter response," Anderson said in an emailed statement.
"We deeply regret the mistake and we are currently reviewing
our processes to prevent such errors in the future," he said.
US Airways tweeted the photo to the Twitter alias
@ElleRafter, according to an archived image of the tweet, which
has since been deleted.
The customer, whose @ElleRafter Twitter page includes the
tag line "(Complaining) several times a year since 2009," did
not immediately respond to request for comment.
The @ElleRafter Twitter page's timeline includes a raft of
consumer criticisms, ranging from UPS drivers who failed to
knock on the door when dropping off packages, to the restaurant
chain Red Robin failing to offer honey mustard, to the Portland
Police Department's lax enforcement of crosswalk safety.
The most recent grievance appeared to be about Sunday
evening's US Airways flight 1787 from Charlotte, North Carolina
to Portland, Oregon. According to FlightAware.com, which tracks
air traffic, the plane departed about an hour late.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and
James Dalgleish)