By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas Jan 15 The foundation that backs
the library for President Lyndon Baines Johnson is locking horns
with the Air Force museum in Ohio over an Air Force One jet that
Johnson admirers believe belongs in Texas.
The LBJ Foundation is seeking to have the modified Boeing
707 that came into service under President John F. Kennedy and
in which Johnson took the oath of the presidency hours after
Kennedy's assassination, transported to Austin and put on
display near the LBJ Presidential Library.
"It would mean so much and it would become one of the most
popular tourist destinations in Texas," said Tom Johnson,
chairman emeritus of the LBJ Foundation.
Even though the plane served as the primary presidential jet
from 1962 to 1972 - from Kennedy through Richard Nixon - the
foundation believes it is inextricably linked to the Johnson
presidency.
Along with the move and display at the LBJ library on the
University of Texas campus, the foundation also wants to restore
the interior of the plane, also known as Special Air Mission
(SAM) 26000, to better reflect the state it was in when it was
used as the primary presidential plane.
There is a separate Air Force One plane on display at the
Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Library in California,
which is on loan from the U.S. Air Force.
The LBJ Foundation, which has identified sources of funding
for the move, display and interior restoration, is hoping the
Air Force will lend out this plane in a similar fashion.
"They have many, many spectacular planes at Dayton. We just
want one of them," said Johnson, who is not related to the 36th
U.S. President.
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, said the plane is
staying in Ohio.
"The museum is not considering a donation or loan of SAM
26000 to the LBJ Library & Museum or to any other entity,"
museum spokesman Rob Bardua said in an email.
The plane was used by U.S. presidents through 1992. The
museum sees the plane that carried presidents, heads of state
and other dignitaries as an important historic aircraft.
"It was built to indicate American air superiority to the
world and was not uniquely identified to one president," Bardua
said.
The plane flew Nixon to China and the Soviet Union for
historic meetings at the height of the Cold War. It was also
used by former Secretary of State James Baker for talks with
Iraqi leaders about removing their troops from Kuwait ahead of
the 1991 Gulf War.
The plane is painted to reflect its exterior in 1963 and the
interior is configured for its use in 1998, when it was
delivered to the museum.
