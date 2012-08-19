BRIEF-Kapstone says entered into amendment no. 3 to receivables purchase agreement
* Kapstone Paper And Packaging Corp - entered into amendment no. 3 to receivables purchase agreement dated as of june 2, 2017 - sec filing
Aug 19 A United Airlines flight to Seattle returned safely to Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday after reporting smoke in the cockpit and cabin, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said.
It was the second United flight in two days to make an emergency return to Newark Liberty International Airport.
United 409 landed safely at Newark at 9:15 a.m. EDT on Sunday, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said.
"Preliminary indications are a possible problem with the air conditioning system," she said.
On Saturday, a United Flight 96 returned safely to Newark after experiencing problems with its left engine. That flight landed about 8 p.m. on Saturday, about two hours after taking off for Berlin.
Both planes were twin-engine Boeing 757s.
United Airlines is a unit of United Continental Holdings Inc .
WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission informed eight Democratic U.S. senators last month that it is not investigating biofuels credits after the lawmakers had urged it to probe billionaire Carl Icahn's activity in that market, according to a copy of a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.