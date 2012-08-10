WASHINGTON Aug 10 Two airplanes touched wings on a taxiway at Washington D.C.'s Dulles International Airport on Friday at 3:20 p.m./1920 GMT but no injuries or damage to the aircraft were reported, said a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

The two planes involved were a Lufthansa A330 aircraft that was departing to Frankfurt, Germany and a United Express plane arriving from Pittsburgh.