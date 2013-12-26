(Adds details on Newark, New Jersey airport incident)
By David Schwartz
PHOENIX Dec 26 A homeless man was arrested
after running onto the tarmac just after a Southwest Airlines
plane landed at the Phoenix airport, police said on Thursday.
Robert Bump, 49, hit the plane with his hand before being
taken into custody on the taxiway at Phoenix Sky Harbor
International Airport at about 5:30 p.m. local time on
Wednesday, said Officer James Holmes, a Phoenix police
spokesman.
"He slapped the engine with his hand," Holmes said. "He
really didn't do any damage."
The man had a history of alcohol-related arrests and
authorities believe he may have been under the influence of
alcohol or drugs at the time of the arrest, Holmes said.
Airport officials told police they saw Bump climb the fence
at the airport, run onto the tarmac and taxiway and approach the
Southwest Airlines plane as it stopped en route to the terminal,
Holmes said.
The pilot was advised of the approaching man and turned off
the aircraft's engines, Holmes said.
Bump was quickly apprehended, police said. He was booked on
suspicion of entering a restricted area.
This was not the only incident involving unauthorized access
to an airport facility this week. On Wednesday, an individual
crossed a fence and made his way across two runways at New
Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport, authorities said
on Thursday.
In a statement, the Port Authorty of New York and New
Jersey, which operates area airports, said it was investigating
the incident.
(Additional reporting by Edith Honan; editing by Gunna Dickson)