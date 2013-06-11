ATLANTA, June 11 A section of Atlanta's
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was evacuated on
Tuesday after a small electrical explosion in a maintenance shed
caused minor damage but no injuries, airport and fire department
officials said.
The explosion around 8:40 a.m. EDT caused a power outage in
Concourse D, which was evacuated, but no fire or smoke was
reported at the nation's busiest airport, said Atlanta Fire
Rescue Department spokeswoman Janet Ward.
Airport officials said the cause of the explosion was being
investigated.
Despite the commotion, the flight-tracking website
FlightAware reported no arrival or departure delays at the
Atlanta airport by late morning.
In a separate incident on Tuesday, authorities reported a
bomb threat at a building near the Georgia State Capitol in
downtown Atlanta, said Tracey Watson, a spokeswoman for the
Department of Public Safety.
Two state buildings including one housing the Supreme Court
of Georgia were evacuated due to the threat, and both have since
been declared safe with people allowed back in, Watson said.