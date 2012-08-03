CHICAGO Aug 2 The Transportation Security
Administration temporarily suspended passenger screening in one
part of Chicago O'Hare International Airport Thursday afternoon
to allow agents to conduct a "suspicious activity"
investigation, but nothing dangerous was found.
The TSA closed its security checkpoint at Terminal 2 but did
not evacuate the facility, which remained open to inbound and
outbound flights during the investigation, said Gregg
Cunningham, spokesman for the Chicago Department of Aviation.
Nothing dangerous was found and terminal operations returned
to normal as of about 4 p.m. local time, according to another
Chicago Department of Aviation spokeswoman, Karen Pride.
O'Hare is one of the world's busiest airports.