(Updates to add nothing dangerous found)
By Jim Forsyth
SAN ANTONIO Aug 1 The San Antonio International
Airport was evacuated for about 90 minutes on Wednesday after a
caller said three bombs were planted in a parking garage, but
police did not find anything dangerous.
"We have cleared all sections of the parking garage," San
Antonio Police spokesman Sergeant Javier Salazar said. Police
were on the scene investigating.
The terminals were reopened around 4 p.m. local time. But
airport officials said they believed it would take several hours
for the flights to resume as scheduled because evacuated
passengers have to go back through security.
"A caller reported three vehicles in a lower level of the
parking garage contained bombs," San Antonio Police Chief
William McManus said. Bomb-sniffing dogs were sent to check the
vehicles.
While the two terminals were evacuated, air conditioned city
buses were brought in to keep waiting passengers cool.
Temperatures at the airport reached 100 F (38 C) on Tuesday.
Airport spokesman Rich Johnson said about 1,000 people were
evacuated, including employees and passengers waiting for
flights.
(Reporting By Jim Forsyth; Writing by Greg McCune and Mary
Wisniewski; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Sandra Maler and Stacey
Joyce)