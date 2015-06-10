By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES, June 10
LOS ANGELES, June 10 A U.S. government
inspection of food service facilities at Los Angeles
International Airport found dirty employee bathrooms and food
preparation issues, according to documents made public on
Wednesday by a union representing airline food workers.
The report from a Food and Drug Administration inspection
conducted in January was released by Unite Here as part of a
campaign by the union seeking higher wages and better working
conditions for food service workers at one of the world's
busiest airports.
Unite Here also said that employees of Flying Food Group,
which prepares meals for airline flights out of LAX, had been
ordered to change dates on food and had seen rodents and insects
in the kitchen.
"Flying Food's employees report practices that may pose
potential health risks to themselves and the flying public
alike," Unite Here said in a news release.
"Based on worker testimony and health inspection reports
filed by the (FDA), Flying Food's sanitation record raises
concerns for an airline caterer serving high-end airlines at a
world-class airport," the union said.
A spokeswoman for Unite Here said the union obtained the FDA
inspection reports through a Freedom of Information Act request.
"This so-called report is just the latest example of labor
union UNITE HERE making false allegations and exploiting our
employees in a desperate attempt to disrupt our business and
advance their union agenda," Flying Food said in a written
statement. "Ensuring the quality and safety of our food is of
the utmost importance to us."
Flying Food said its LAX facility scored 96 out of 100 on
food safety in a surprise two-day inspection in May conducted by
a third-party expert hired by several of its airline customers.
A spokesman for Los Angeles World Airports, which owns and
operates LAX along with two other regional airports, declined to
comment on the Unite Here news release.
According to the FDA report, which followed an unannounced
visit in January, an inspector found dirty employee restrooms
and issues regarding temperature of prepared foods and machines
used to sanitize food service ware.
The FDA report also cited clutter in a storage area that the
inspector said could allow pests to breed unnoticed.
Unite Here said employees interviewed by the union also
complained of poorly working dishwashers and drains.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Beech)