ATLANTA A section of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta was evacuated on Tuesday after an explosion in a maintenance shed, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said.

No fire or smoke was reported after the explosion around 9 a.m. EDT, but power was out at Concourse D, which was evacuated, said fire department spokeswoman Janet Ward.

No injuries were reported in the incident, she said.

Airport officials could not be immediately reached to comment.

In a separate incident, authorities reported a bomb threat at a building near the Georgia State Capital in downtown Atlanta, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety said. No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by David Beasley and Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Maureen Bavdek)