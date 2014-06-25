By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK, June 25
NEW YORK, June 25 Airports in the New York City
area could soon join others in major U.S. cities that offer free
wireless Internet access, according to a plan being considered
on Wednesday by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Under the proposal, customers at John F. Kennedy and
LaGuardia international airports in New York as well as New
Jersey's Newark Liberty International would be allowed 30
minutes of free Internet, said port authority head Patrick Foye.
The authority's board of commissioners was set to vote on
Wednesday on the proposed contract with Internet provider Boingo
Wireless.
It was not immediately clear when the free access would
begin. Customers using Wi-Fi beyond the initial free 30 minutes
would be charged a fee.
The vote comes at a time when most major airports in the
United States have already switched from paid to free Internet
access for patrons, many of them served by Boingo.
LaGuardia, JFK and Newark are among five major airports in
the United States without free Wi-Fi, according to a report by
the Global Gateway Alliance, a group that lobbies for New York
airport infrastructure improvements. The other two airports are
Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Miami International
Airport.
The world's 15 busiest airports all offer some free Internet
access, the alliance said in a statement.
"Today's action (would) bring us nearer to par with these
competitors and take our airports a step closer to excellence,"
the group said.
The new agreement revises a contract signed in 1999 with
Boingo, which required patrons at the airport to pay for all
Internet access, the group said.
Boingo will be required to spend $3.8 million to provide
software and hardware to expand access, and strengthen signal
connections and Internet speeds as part of the deal, Foye said.
"When we poll our customers, free Wi-Fi is the amenity that
they most often requested," Foye said.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and
Eric Beech)