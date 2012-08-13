NEW YORK Aug 13 A man who swam ashore and
walked undetected into New York's John F. Kennedy International
Airport over the weekend has prompted an investigation into why
the approximately $100 million security system was breachable.
"We have called for an expedited review of the incident and
a complete investigation," said Anthony Hayes, speaking for the
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
According to the agency, a man identified as Daniel Casillo,
31, trespassed onto the airport's grounds late on Friday. The
Port Authority said it was investigating the details of the
breach and how Casillo was able to get past the security system.
Media reports said Casillo had been stranded in the waters
of Jamaica Bay after he was separated from a group of friends
and his jet ski failed him. He swam several miles to the
airport, located in Jamaica Bay in New York City's borough of
Queens, the New York Post reported.
Casillo, who the agency said was charged with criminal
trespass, would have walked past motion sensors and
closed-circuit cameras that make up the airport's state-of-the
art, Perimeter Intrusion Detection System. The system is valued
at about $100 million, according to the Port Authority.
He entered one of the airport terminals where an airport
worker alerted authorities.
Hayes said the agency was communicating with the maker of
the security system, Raytheon, to determine how the perimeter
intrusion detection system, built in the years following the
Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, could be improved.
Hayes noted that the system exceeds federal guidelines for
airport security. He also said the airport had increased police
patrols along the perimeter and in the waterway.
