April 27 One person has been detained by police
for questioning after the individual's baggage set off a bomb
scare and prompted a terminal evacuation at Minneapolis-St. Paul
International Airport, an official said Friday.
About 1,000 people were evacuated from Terminal 2 of the
airport after the luggage item triggered an alert for a possible
explosive substance at a baggage screening checkpoint, airport
spokesman Patrick Hogan said.
The evacuation lasted about 90 minutes and the terminal has
since been re-opened, Hogan said. Terminal 1 at the airport was
not affected by the incident.
