France's Macron set for landslide majority in parliament, polls show
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set for a giant majority in parliament, opinion pollsters said on Sunday after a first round of voting.
New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport was briefly closed on Monday after a passenger jet made an emergency landing because of problems with its nose landing gear, a Port Authority spokesman said.
No injuries were reported among the 71 passengers and crew aboard the United Express plane, which was evacuated after the landing, said Steve Coleman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport outside New York City.
"The airport was briefly shut down," Coleman said, adding that two of its three runways were able to reopen within an hour of the landing of the flight from Atlanta to Newark. A third runway remained closed.
Coleman said the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the incident.
(Reporting By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Paul Simao)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May was seeking a deal on Sunday with a small Northern Irish party that she needs to stay in power after a disastrous election that destroyed her authority days before Brexit talks are due to start.