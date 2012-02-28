(Adds confirmation from Port Authority, details)
Feb 27 New Jersey's Newark Liberty
International Airport was briefly closed on Monday after a
passenger jet made an emergency landing because of problems with
its nose landing gear, a Port Authority spokesman said.
No injuries were reported among the 71 passengers and crew
aboard the United Express plane, which was evacuated after the
landing, said Steve Coleman of the Port Authority of New York
and New Jersey, which runs the airport outside New York City.
"The airport was briefly shut down," Coleman said, adding
that two of its three runways were able to reopen within an hour
of the landing of the flight from Atlanta to Newark. A third
runway remained closed.
Coleman said the National Transportation Safety Board would
investigate the incident.
