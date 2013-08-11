NEW YORK Aug 11 Authorities were investigating
a package at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on
Sunday after two customs inspectors examined it and fell sick, a
law enforcement source said.
The inspectors later recovered, the source said.
New York's Daily News reported that the package had
tentatively tested positive for VX nerve gas but that further
tests were necessary before confirmation could be made.
An FBI spokesman said the bureau had sent a response team to
the airport but declined to comment on what the package may have
contained, saying the investigation was still ongoing.
A representative of the Port Authority of New York and New
Jersey, which oversees the metropolitan region's airports, did
not immediately return calls seeking comment.
