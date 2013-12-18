By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 17 The man accused of opening
fire at Los Angeles International Airport last month, killing a
federal security screener and wounding three other people, was
indicted on Tuesday on charges of premeditated murder and
attempted murder of federal officers.
Three charges in the 11-count indictment against Paul
Anthony Ciancia, 23, carry a maximum sentence of life in prison
or the death penalty, though federal prosecutors have not
decided yet whether to seek capital punishment if he were
convicted.
The indictment replaces the original two-count criminal
complaint filed in the case against Ciancia the day after the
shooting.
Ciancia, who was himself wounded by police during the Nov. 1
shooting at one of the world's busiest airports, made his first
appearance before a judge on Dec. 4, when he was ordered held
without bond pending trial. He did not enter a plea.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on Dec.
26, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Ciancia is accused of walking into Terminal 3 at the
airport, removing a semi-automatic rifle from a bag and opening
fire on an unarmed Transportation Security Administration
officer standing at the entrance to a security checkpoint.
The TSA agent Gerardo Hernandez, 39, was the first agent
slain in the line of duty since the agency was created in the
aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Authorities say Ciancia then stalked past metal detectors
through the checkpoint and into the airplane-boarding area,
shooting and wounding two other TSA employees and a traveler
before he was critically wounded in a gunfight with airport
police.
In addition to a single count of murder and two of attempted
murder of federal officers, Ciancia was indicted on four counts
of committing an act of violence at an international airport and
four counts of firearms offenses.
The LAX shooting sparked a debate over the safety of unarmed
security screeners at U.S. airports and the efficacy of allowing
passengers and members of the public to freely roam ticketing
areas and other parts of terminals beyond secure zones where
they must be screened.
