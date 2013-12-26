LOS ANGELES Dec 26 The man accused of opening
fire at Los Angeles International Airport and killing a federal
security screener and wounding three other people is expected to
plead not guilty on Thursday to charges of murder and attempted
murder of federal officers.
This is the second court appearance for Paul Anthony
Ciancia, 23, in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting spree.
On Dec. 4, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Bristow ordered
Ciancia held without bond after finding he posed a danger to the
community and represented a potential flight risk. Ciancia did
not enter a plea at that hearing.
Three charges in the 11-count indictment against Ciancia
carry a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty;
federal prosecutors have not decided yet whether to seek capital
punishment if Ciancia is convicted.
In addition to a single count of murder and two counts of
attempted murder of federal officers, Ciancia was indicted on
four counts of committing an act of violence at an international
airport and four counts of firearms offenses.
Ciancia is accused of walking into Terminal 3 at the
airport, removing a semi-automatic rifle from a bag and opening
fire on an unarmed Transportation Security Administration
officer standing at the entrance to a security checkpoint.
The TSA agent, Gerardo Hernandez, 39, was the first agent
slain in the line of duty since the agency was created in the
aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Authorities say Ciancia then stalked past metal detectors
through the checkpoint and into the airplane-boarding area,
shooting and wounding two other TSA employees and a traveler
before he was critically wounded in a gunfight with police at
one of the world's busiest airports.
Ciancia's hearing will be held at the West Valley Detention
Center in Rancho Cucamonga, located east of Los Angeles in San
Bernardino County, because Ciancia is being treated for his
injuries there.
