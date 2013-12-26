(Adds details on arraignment, previous LOS ANGELES)
By Dana Feldman
RANCHO CUCAMONGA Calif. Dec 26 The man accused
of killing a federal security screener and wounding three other
people at Los Angeles International Airport, pleaded not guilty
on Thursday to charges of murder and attempted murder.
This was the second court appearance for Paul Anthony
Ciancia, 23, in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting spree that
left him critically wounded after a gunfight with police.
Ciancia, who had a bandage on his neck, spoke softly in a
hoarse voice during the arraignment and pleaded not guilty to
all charges in an 11-count federal indictment against him. His
family was not present at the hearing which was held in a
detention facility.
Ciancia is accused of walking into Terminal 3 at the
airport, removing a semi-automatic rifle from a bag and opening
fire on an unarmed Transportation Security Administration
officer standing at the entrance to a security checkpoint.
The TSA agent, Gerardo Hernandez, 39, was the first agent
slain in the line of duty since the agency was created in the
aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Authorities say Ciancia then stalked past metal detectors
through the checkpoint and into the airplane-boarding area,
shooting and wounding two other TSA employees and a traveler
before he was critically wounded in a gunfight with police at
one of the world's busiest airports.
In addition to a single count of murder and two counts of
attempted murder of federal officers, Ciancia was indicted on
four counts of committing an act of violence at an international
airport and four counts of firearms offenses.
The 5-foot-3, 110-pound Ciancia was somber and frequently
touched the bandage as he sat before U.S. Magistrate Judge David
Bristow. He wore a green jail jumpsuit and a gray hooded
sweatshirt and was handcuffed and appeared to be shackled at
the ankles for hearing.
Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney for the
central district of California, declined to discuss Ciancia's
wounds, citing a federal patient privacy law.
On Dec. 4, Bristow ordered Ciancia held without bond after
finding he posed a danger to the community and represented a
potential flight risk.
Three charges in the indictment against Ciancia carry a
maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty; federal
prosecutors have not decided yet whether to seek capital
punishment if Ciancia is convicted.
Ciancia's hearing was held at the West Valley Detention
Center in Rancho Cucamonga, located east of Los Angeles in San
Bernardino County, because that is where Ciancia is being
treated for his injuries.
The detention center has facilities equipped to handle
Ciancia's medical needs, said San Bernardino County Sheriff's
Department spokeswoman Jodi Miller, whose agency keeps federal
inmates under a contract with the U.S. government.
Ciancia is scheduled to appear in federal court in Los
Angeles on Jan. 27 for a pre-trial hearing.
