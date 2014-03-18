LOS ANGELES, March 18 A review of a deadly
shooting attack that took the life of a federal security officer
at Los Angeles International Airport last November faulted law
enforcement for communication lapses during the initial
response, a report showed on Tuesday.
The 83-page report by Los Angeles World Airports, the agency
that manages the airport, said communications were cumbersome
because radio systems used by airport police were largely
incompatible with those used by other agencies.
As a result, the report said, communications between airport
police and other law enforcement officials were limited to a
single access channel.
"Unfortunately, a single point of communication across all
of those agencies is not sufficient to manage a large-scale
multi-agency event such as the one on Nov. 1," the report said.
The report also cited a lack of communication with the
general public in the hours following the shooting, a criticism
echoed by Mayor Eric Garcetti.
"There was a real lack of communicating with the traveling
public that day. I know that everybody was concerned with the
safety at that terminal, but they are not mutually exclusive,"
Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
Authorities say Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, walked into
Terminal 3 of the airport on Nov. 1 carrying a semi-automatic
rifle and opened fire, killing the federal security officer and
wounding three other people.
Ciancia, who was wounded by gunfire from police following
the shooting rampage, was taken into custody at the scene.
He is charged with one count of murder and two counts of
attempted murder of federal officers, as well as four counts of
committing an act of violence at an international airport and
four counts of firearms offenses.
In January, a federal judge postponed his trial while
prosecutors consider whether to seek the death penalty against
him.
