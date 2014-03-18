(Adds details from report)
By Dana Feldman and Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES, March 18 A review of a deadly
shooting that killed a federal security officer at Los Angeles
International Airport in November faulted law enforcement
agencies for communication lapses during the initial response, a
report showed on Tuesday.
While praising the heroism of individual officers, the
report by Los Angeles World Airports said communications were
cumbersome because radio systems used by airport police were
largely incompatible with those used by other agencies.
As a result, the inquiry found, communications between
airport police and other law enforcement officials were limited
to a single access channel.
"Unfortunately, a single point of communication across all
of those agencies is not sufficient to manage a large-scale
multi-agency event such as the one on Nov. 1," the 83-page
report said.
Authorities say Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, walked into
Terminal 3 of the airport that day carrying a semi-automatic
rifle and opened fire, killing the federal security officer and
wounding three other people.
Ciancia, who was wounded by gunfire from police following
the shooting rampage, was taken into custody at the scene.
He has been charged with the murder and attempted murder of
federal officers, as well as committing acts of violence at an
international airport and firearms offenses. In January, a
federal judge postponed his trial while prosecutors consider
whether to seek the death penalty.
The review of the emergency response to the shooting cited
poor coordination between command posts and a lack of
communication with the general public in the hours following the
shooting, a criticism echoed by Mayor Eric Garcetti at a news
conference following the release of the document.
"There was a real lack of communicating with the traveling
public that day. I know that everybody was concerned with the
safety at that terminal, but they are not mutually exclusive,"
Garcetti said.
According to the report, it took 45 minutes after the first
airport police supervisor arrived on the scene before a unified
command structure was established and 90 minutes before the
first meeting between commanders of various agencies.
"The (incident command post) structure did not ever fully
mature and this, along with a lack of radio interoperability,
caused gaps in interagency coordination," the report said.
"These challenges were intensified by a lack of familiarity
with terminology and airport layout among some LAPD and LAFD
responders," it added.
(Reporting by Dana Feldman and Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Dan
Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Tom Brown and Cynthia
Osterman)