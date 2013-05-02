HOUSTON A man died after shots were fired on Thursday in a terminal at Houston airport, police said.

There were no other injuries or suspects involved in the shooting at Houston Intercontinental Airport, Houston Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said.

Police said the armed man was shot near a ticket counter outside the security perimeter.

Victor Senties, another Houston Police Department spokesman said the man was taken to a hospital. It was not clear when he died or if he had shot himself.

The incident at Terminal B of the George Bush Intercontinental Airport sparked a security lockdown and a grounding of flights in Houston by the FAA. A U.S. government official later said the situation had been contained.

