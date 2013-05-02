May 2 One male armed with a gun suffered life
threatening injuries when shots were fired in a terminal of the
Houston Intercontinental Airport on Thursday, a Houston police
spokesman said.
It was not clear if the person with life-threatening
injuries was the same as the person reported dead by local
media.
"There's a male who was armed who suffered at least one
gunshot wound believed to be life-threatening," said Victor
Senties, Houston Police Department spokesman. "He is being
transported to an area hospital."
Senties said no other details were available. "Right now,
this is a fluid situation," he said.
