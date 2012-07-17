By Jennifer Dobner
| SALT LAKE CITY, July 17
SALT LAKE CITY, July 17 The largest airport in
southern Utah, The St. George Municipal Airport, was temporarily
closed on Tuesday while authorities investigated a "ground
incident" involving a SkyWest Airlines aircraft, an FBI
spokeswoman said.
SkyWest said in a statement that incident occurred while the
airport was closed overnight and that the plane involved was not
in service. No further details have been provided.
"We are still gathering facts, but it is important to note
there is no ongoing public safety issue, and the scene is under
the control of law enforcement," FBI spokeswoman Deborah Bertram
said.
SkyWest operates Delta Connection and United Express flights
to Salt Lake City and Los Angeles from the airport, which is the
largest in southern Utah. St. George has a population of 73,000.
SkyWest said it was cooperating with authorities and that
flights were being diverted from St. George to an airport in
Cedar City.
It was not clear on Tuesday how many flights were affected.
The airport, which is owned by the city, opened in 2011.
Telephone messages left for airport manager Rich Stehmeier
and city spokesman Marc Mortensen were not immediately returned.
FBI agents are investigating along with the St. George city
police and the Transportation Security Administration, Bertram
said in an email.