By Jennifer Dobner
SALT LAKE CITY, July 17 A pilot suspected of
murdering his girlfriend stole a passenger plane at an airport
in Utah on Tuesday, taxied it into a parking lot, then shot
himself dead on board, police and officials said.
Brian Hedglin, a 40-year-old pilot for SkyWest Airlines,
scaled a security fence at St. George Municipal Airport early
Tuesday morning using a rug and some gloves, said Marc
Mortensen, a spokesman for the city of St. George.
Hedglin entered a SkyWest aircraft, started it up and taxied
though an airport fence into the parking lot. He then shot
himself, police said.
The aircraft's engines were still running when officers
boarded it and found Hedglin dead, they said.
SkyWest said Hedglin, a resident of Colorado Springs,
Colorado, was put on administrative leave by the airline after
police began searching for him in connection with the July 13
murder of 39-year-old woman.
Christina Cornejo, who local media said was Hedglin's former
girlfriend, was found dead in her home in Colorado Springs. She
had been stabbed multiple times.
Both she and Hedglin were members of the Colorado Army
National Guard. H edglin served as a food service specialist but
had never deployed.
Police had been searching for Hedglin since Friday
and detectives had enlisted the assistance of SkyWest, asking
the airline to deactivate Hedglin's access cards to its
facilities, Colorado Springs police said.
Hedglin had been in court on July 12, the day before Cornejo
was killed, to face separate charges of criminal mischief,
harassment and theft, according to Colorado Springs defense
attorney Steven Rodemer, who was representing him in that case.
The criminal mischief charge had been downgraded from a
felony to a misdemeanor last week. That case had been headed for
a trial, Rodemer said.
"Brian was always pleasant, cooperative and very nice in my
dealings with him," Rodemer said, adding that nothing that
happened that day should have been upsetting to Hedglin. "This
is tragic for everyone involved."
A police officer doing a perimeter check of the airport
discovered an abandoned motorcycle outside the airport fence,
Mortensen said. The officer found the rug over the security
fence and raised the alarm.
SkyWest said the aircraft had been damaged and the extent
was being assessed. The plane a CRJ200, a small regional
passenger jet that accommodates 50 passengers.
Local officials said the airport was reopened on Tuesday
afternoon after being closed for much of the day. SkyWest said
six flights were disrupted by the incident.
St. George-based SkyWest operates Delta Connection and
United Express flights to Salt Lake City and Los Angeles from
the airport, which is the largest in southern Utah.
SkyWest provides regional service in partnership with larger
air carriers, including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, US
Airways and Alaska Airlines. It is owned by parent company
SkyWest Inc.