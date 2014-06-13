When he got bumped from his flight, traveler Richard Dunn never imagined that a video he made of himself lipsyncing to a Celine Dion hit while killing time at the Las Vegas airport would turn him into an instant celebrity.

But since the 43-year-old lighting designer from suburban Atlanta posted the video of himself lipsyncing to the song "All By Myself" online on Sunday, the clip has received more than 13 million views.

The five-minute video shows Dunn looking forlorn as he lipsyncs in an empty terminal at McCarran International Airport, and includes scenes in which he pours bottled water over himself, sings to a statue of a turtle and opens his jacket to reveal an "I (heart) LV" T-shirt.

On Thursday, Celine Dion posted a short video message online calling the piece hilarious and inviting Dunn to be a guest at one of her Las Vegas shows.

All this for a video that Dunn said he made only to amuse his wife and friends. He shot it in the early morning hours of June 6 before a 6 a.m. flight home, after he completed a job lighting a corporate event in Las Vegas.

"I've got two minutes left on the 15-minute fame clock and it's nothing more, my wife and I are just having a blast with it," Dunn said.

But some commentators questioned whether Dunn really was all by himself or if he had help making the video.

In response, Dunn posted a "behind the scenes" video on YouTube on Friday that shows unedited footage, demonstrating how he set up his iPhone to capture himself lipsyncing and performing his homemade brand of comedy.

Dunn said he taped his iPhone to a ruler so he could hold it at a distance to capture video. He also found a wheelchair with a pole and attached the iPhone to that, placing it on a moving walkway to get a tracking shot of himself, he said.

He also set the iPhone on an escalator step, attaching it to his computer bag with a water bottle under the bag to get the right camera angle, as the device captured him on the ground below, he said. He timed his lipsyncing by playing the song on his iPad.

The popularity of the video continues to amaze Dunn.

"I tell people, I feel like I've won the lottery with no money," he said.

