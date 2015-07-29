WASHINGTON, July 29 The Transportation Security
Administration plans to retrain thousands of airport screeners
to detect weapons better, scale back a pre-clearance program and
more closely monitor security badges, The New York Times
reported on Wednesday.
Peter V. Neffenger, the agency's new administrator, told the
newspaper in an interview those measures would be part of
reforms to address recent security lapses. The agency was
criticized for emphasizing speed over security after the lapses.
"Efficiency and getting people through airport security
lines cannot be our sole reason that makes you take your eyes
off the reason for the mission," Neffenger was quoted as saying
in the newspaper.
A report by the Department of Homeland Security's inspector
general found that airport screeners, who are TSA employees, did
not detect banned weapons in 67 of 70 tests at dozens of
airports, ABC News said in June, citing officials briefed on it.
Neffenger, a former Coast Guard vice admiral, was to
testify before the House Homeland Security Committee on
Wednesday.
After the report, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson
reassigned acting TSA administrator Melvin Carraway and said
there would be more random covert testing at checkpoints.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alden Bentley)