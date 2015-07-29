(Adds comments from hearing)
By Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON, July 29 The new leader of the U.S.
Transportation Security Administration said on Wednesday his top
priority would be to close security gaps at airport checkpoints
where an internal report showed 96 percent of undercover tests
failed.
Peter Neffenger, the agency's new administrator, told a
congressional panel that front-line TSA employees would be
trained by September to avoid the pitfalls that led to those
failures.
"My highest priority is to ensure solutions to the recent
covert testing failures," Neffenger said.
Lawmakers opened the U.S. House of Representatives hearing
with references to a Department of Homeland Security report that
found TSA airport screeners did not detect banned weapons in 67
of 70 tests at dozens of airport checkpoints.
"These findings shatter public confidence," said Republican
Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Homeland Security
Committee.
"What are you planning to do as the new TSA administrator to
address this enormous failure?" McCaul asked.
The findings in an internal report by the DHS inspector
general were disclosed last month by news media, prompting
criticism that the TSA was emphasizing speed over security.
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson reassigned the
acting TSA administrator last month and announced steps to
improve security at airports.
Neffenger said the agency would also improve its expedited
screening procedures and tighten oversight of security badges.
The former Coast Guard vice admiral, who has been in the job
four weeks, takes over an agency struggling with poor efficiency
and low morale.
The committee's senior Democrat, U.S. Representative Bennie
Thompson, cited multiple breaches caused by airport employees
exploiting security gaps and personnel problems within the
agency.
"TSA is plagued with very low morale and an extremely high
turnover rate," Thompson said.
Representative John Katko cited control over who gets access
to airport's secure areas as a "major, gaping hole" in airport
security nationwide.
The New York Republican sponsored legislation to tighten
security standards for airport employees after recent incidents
involving the trafficking of drugs and guns by employees.
