By Carey Gillam
| Sept 27
Sept 27 U.S. airport security agents discovered
a record 67 firearms in luggage passengers intended to carry on
to airplanes during one week in September, according to the
Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
Of the 67 firearms found during the week ended Sept. 17, 56
were loaded and 26 had a round in the chamber, the TSA reported.
The tally set a new weekly record. The prior record was 65
firearms found during a week in May 2013, TSA said.
For the most recent week, ending Sept. 24, TSA said it found
64 firearms in carry-on bags at airports. Of those, 55 were
loaded and 22 had a round chambered, TSA said.
In July, new TSA Administrator Peter Neffenger told a
congressional panel that his top priority would be to close
security gaps at airport checkpoints.
Lawmakers opened a U.S. House of Representatives hearing
after a Department of Homeland Security report that found TSA
airport screeners did not detect banned weapons in 67 of 70
tests at dozens of airport checkpoints.
Guns in airplane luggage have been found all around the
country. TSA said its agents stopped a man Thursday at a Greater
Rochester International Airport checkpoint in New York when they
detected a gun in his carry-on bag. A day prior, on Sept. 23,
TSA found a loaded firearm in a passenger's carry-on bag at the
Des Moines International Airport in Iowa.
Nationwide, TSA officers have found more than 2,000 firearms
at airport security checkpoints so far this year.
Weapons, including firearms, firearm parts and ammunition,
are banned from carry-on bags, but can be transported in checked
bags if they are unloaded, and declared to the airline.
Passengers who bring firearms to the checkpoint face possible
criminal charges and civil penalties up to $11,000.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Mo.; Editing by
Andrew Hay)