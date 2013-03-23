By Kaija Wilkinson
MOBILE, Ala. March 22 A falling sign killed a
10-year-old boy at a recently renovated airport near Birmingham,
Alabama, on Friday and injured several other people including
the boy's mother, authorities said.
Luke Bresette, 10, of Overland Park, Kansas, was pronounced
dead by the Jefferson County Coroner's office, following the
incident at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.
Confirmation of the identities of the others reported injured
was not immediately available.
The Birmingham News reported that Bresette was traveling
with his parents and three brothers. His mother, identified as
Heather Bresette, and the three brothers, were taken to the UAB
Hospital and Children's Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.
A spokeswoman at UAB Hospital said Heather Bresette was
"under evaluation," but declined to give further information. A
Children's Hospital spokeswoman said they do not have any
information about anyone named Bresette.
The Birmingham News said the family was waiting for a
connecting flight at the time of the accident.
Officers from the Birmingham Police Department responded to
a call for medical assistance at the airport, shortly after 1:30
p.m. local time (1830 GMT), police spokesman Sergeant Johnny
Williams said.
"Medical staff from the fire department responded and
transported the injured people to hospitals. It is our
understanding that some type of sign or display did fall,
injuring some people," Williams said.
Calls to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth airport, which reopened a
terminal on March 13 after a refurbishment, and to the
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion were not immediately
returned.
(Writing by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)