The parents of a
10-year-old boy who died last year after a 300-pound (136-kg)
sign fell on him at an Alabama airport settled a lawsuit on
Wednesday with contractors who acknowledged their role in the
accident, a lawyer for the parents said.
Luke Bresette was killed and other members of his family
were injured when the electronic arrivals/departures sign fell
on top of them at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International
Airport as they headed back to their Kansas home from a spring
vacation in March last year.
Outside the Birmingham courtroom on Wednesday, Ryan
Bresette, Luke's father, said he forgave those whose mistakes
caused the incident, while his attorney, Tim Dollar, said the
terms of the settlement were confidential.
"There has been acknowledgement and repentance," Bresette
said. "Our family in return extends forgiveness."
The Birmingham airport had undergone a major renovation and
had reopened to the public 10 days prior to the accident.
Brasfield and Gorrie, one of the contractors involved in the
settlement, issued a statement saying it would take steps to
prevent "anything like this from happening again."
