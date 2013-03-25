By Verna Gates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 25 The mother of a
10-year-old boy killed by a falling sign at an Alabama airport
was in serious condition with her own injuries on Monday, as
authorities investigated what caused the accident, in a
recently renovated space.
Heather Bresette of Overland Park, Kansas, and several of
her children were pinned under a flight display sign weighing
300 to 400 pounds (140 to 180 kg) that fell inside the
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport as they traveled
home on Friday from a spring break vacation in Florida.
Luke Bresette, 10, was killed, and his mother was seriously
hurt. His brother Sam, 8, was in good condition on Monday at the
Children's of Alabama hospital, and 5-year-old brother Tyler had
been released, said hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers.
Airport officials said they would not speculate on the cause
of the incident, which remained under investigation.
The probe will include talks with contractors and
subcontractors who recently updated the part of the airport
where the sign was hung, airport officials said in a statement.
The renovated area opened on March 13, said spokeswoman Toni
Bast.
Birmingham Mayor William Bell called for a swift review of
the "horrible accident."
"No parent should have to endure the death of their child,"
he said. "I have met with the father, and he is heartbroken and
wants and deserves answers. I want a full report on my desk as
quickly as possible."
Luke's father, Ryan Bresette, remembered his son on Facebook
over the weekend, asking friends and family to wear their
favorite sports jerseys to church in honor of his sports-loving
child.
He posted a photo of Luke with a pirate mustache painted on
his face.
"If you knew Luke, then you know this picture captures
almost everything about his personality," Ryan Bresette wrote.
"God bless you Luke! Please keep praying for us!"
