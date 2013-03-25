(Adds details)
By Verna Gates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 25 Alabama authorities
are investigating what caused an airport sign in a recently
renovated space to fall and kill a 10-year old boy and leave his
mother in serious condition.
Heather Bresette of Overland Park, Kansas, and several of
her children were pinned under a flight display sign weighing
300 to 400 pounds (140 to 180 kg) that fell inside the
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport as they traveled
home on Friday from a spring break vacation in Florida.
Luke Bresette, 10, was killed. His brother Sam, 8, was in
good condition on Monday at the Children's of Alabama hospital,
and 5-year-old brother Tyler had been released, said hospital
spokeswoman Kathy Bowers.
Heather Bresette suffered a crushed pelvis and two broken
ankles, said the family's priest, Father Don Farnan of St.
Thomas More parish in Kansas City, Missouri.
"It is horrible. They are trying to pick up the pieces and
go on with life. Ryan has four other children to take care of,"
Farnan said of Ryan Bresette, Luke's father.
Airport officials said they would not speculate on the cause
of the incident, which remained under investigation.
The probe will include talks with contractors and
subcontractors who recently updated the part of the airport
where the sign was hung, airport officials said in a statement.
The renovated area opened on March 13, said spokeswoman Toni
Bast.
Birmingham Mayor William Bell called for a swift review of
the "horrible accident."
"No parent should have to endure the death of their child,"
he said. "I have met with the father, and he is heartbroken and
wants and deserves answers. I want a full report on my desk as
quickly as possible."
Ryan Bresette remembered his son on Facebook over the
weekend, asking friends and family to wear their favorite sports
jerseys to church in honor of his sports-loving child.
"He was spunky and energetic and very bright. Ornery on
occasions," Farnan said on Monday. "He had one of those faces,
that when in trouble, you had a tough time holding him to it
once he gave you that smile."
